Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,585 shares of company stock worth $92,408,152 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion and a PE ratio of -93.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

