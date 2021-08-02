Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. CDK Global also reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 2,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,031. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

