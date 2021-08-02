Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the highest is $20.60 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last three months. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

