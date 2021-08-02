Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. IntriCon posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

