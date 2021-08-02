Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after buying an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 108,932 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $10,215,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $160.57. 34,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,002. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.