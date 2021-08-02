Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $38,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

