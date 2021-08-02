Zacks: Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.