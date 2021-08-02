Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.87 Million

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $268.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $274.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 337,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,881. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

