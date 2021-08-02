Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $42.00 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.