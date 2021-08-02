Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.33.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

