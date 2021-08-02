Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of GL opened at $93.11 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $1,251,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

