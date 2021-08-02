Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Strong-Buy

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE:CCS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 571,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.