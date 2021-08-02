Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $212,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

