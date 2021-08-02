Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 76.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

