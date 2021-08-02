Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

