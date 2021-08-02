Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $552.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $554.22.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

