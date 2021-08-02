ZENZO Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $536.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00057085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033222 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00257429 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00033769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005987 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

