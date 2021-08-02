ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $49,120.41

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, ZINC has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $49,120.41 and $255.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

