ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $35,180,936.57 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

ZI stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,343.41. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 96,807 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.