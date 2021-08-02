ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $703-707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.85 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

ZI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. 3,572,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,369.16, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

