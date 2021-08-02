Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ZVO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

