Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year High at $241.28

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $241.28 and last traded at $240.84, with a volume of 64333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.91.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zscaler by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

