Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.2 days.

ZFSVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $394.10 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $406.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.80. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $450.75.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

