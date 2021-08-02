ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 397,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

CNET opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.