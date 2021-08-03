$0.03 EPS Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.