$0.03 EPS Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.