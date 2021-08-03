$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

PAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAE remained flat at $$8.90 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PAE has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.