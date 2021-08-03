$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In related news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 173,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

