$0.23 EPS Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

ZG stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,915. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 535.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

