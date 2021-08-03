$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 7,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

