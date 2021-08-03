-$0.24 EPS Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

