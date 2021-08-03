$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.14. International Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.