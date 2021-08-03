$0.34 EPS Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wingstop also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,304 shares of company stock worth $6,492,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.99. 10,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.84, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

