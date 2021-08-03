-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 20,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,701. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $825.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

