$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univar Solutions.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 47,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,590. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.