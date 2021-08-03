-$0.63 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Anterix stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,521. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $63,585.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,358,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $9,223,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Anterix by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 128,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

