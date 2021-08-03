-$0.79 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($3.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($5.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

