$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. 17,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

