$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $342,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hilltop by 8.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $835,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

