0x Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002162 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. 0x has a market cap of $692.83 million and $68.90 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00061192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00805530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00094392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042412 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars.

