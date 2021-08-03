$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,795. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

