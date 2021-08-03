$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,642. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.