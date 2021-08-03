10,100 Shares in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

