11,651 Shares in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980.

Shares of GMTX opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

