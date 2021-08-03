$12.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $12.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.17 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.23 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 4,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.