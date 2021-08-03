12,096 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

CARS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 2,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,004. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $833.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.