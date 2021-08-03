$127.15 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $127.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.44 million to $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $517.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.28 million to $524.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $528.46 million, with estimates ranging from $519.05 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,658,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 15,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,007. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

