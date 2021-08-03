14,506 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at $108,875.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

