1,469 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.93. 443,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

