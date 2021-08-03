$148.47 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report $148.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $151.24 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $583.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.