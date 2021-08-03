14,861 Shares in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mallard Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MACU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,638,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mallard Acquisition by 1,702.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851,300 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,751,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mallard Acquisition by 78.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 802,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 352,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MACU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.